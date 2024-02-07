KFC Welcome In Ayodhya, But Meat Off Menu? Netizens React

In continuation of the report, an official revealed that KFC established a shop on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway since non-vegetarian food is prohibited in the city. "We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items," the official said.

According to Kamlesh Srivastava, BJP President, Ayodhya, the administration is trying to provide devotees with a cuisine that suits their diverse taste buds. He shared that the Ayodhya Development Authority is also going to build a grand food plaza at Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, and the work on the project has already begun.

However, the news of a "vegetarian KFC" has drawn amusing reactions from netizens on social media. Criticising the move, some users came up with hilarious full forms of the popular acronym of the brand.

One of the users wrote on X, "KFC in Ayodhya will be Kentucky Fried Chole."

Take a look: