KFC Welcome In Ayodhya, But Meat Off Menu? Netizens React

The district administration of Ayodhya has asked KFC to serve only vegetarian dishes to its customers.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The district administration of Ayodhya is set to allow the American fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to operate in Ayodhya, but with no meat on their menu, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
The administration's condition is that KFC should serve only vegetarian food to its customers. The sale of liquor and meat has been banned by the state government within a 15-kilometre pilgrimage route that circles the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
In continuation of the report, an official revealed that KFC established a shop on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway since non-vegetarian food is prohibited in the city. "We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items," the official said.
According to Kamlesh Srivastava, BJP President, Ayodhya, the administration is trying to provide devotees with a cuisine that suits their diverse taste buds. He shared that the Ayodhya Development Authority is also going to build a grand food plaza at Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, and the work on the project has already begun.
However, the news of a "vegetarian KFC" has drawn amusing reactions from netizens on social media. Criticising the move, some users came up with hilarious full forms of the popular acronym of the brand.
One of the users wrote on X, "KFC in Ayodhya will be Kentucky Fried Chole."
Take a look:
Have a look at some other reactions here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)