For Youth, WIFE Is Worry Invited For Ever: Kerala HC’s Comment Gets Flak Online
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Kerala High Court, while rejecting a recent divorce plea spoke about the youth’s “culture of use and throw”. Some of the observations made by the court have found their way on Twitter and netizens are calling them out for how bizarre they are.
On August 24, the Bench, consisting of Justices A Muhammed Mustaque and Sophy Thomas, delivered a judgement where they rejected the divorce plea of a 51-year-old man. The man was engaged in an extramarital affair since 2017, but the court stressed that there are still chances of an “amicable reunion” with his 38-year-old wife, especially because they had three daughters.
This comment, however, has attracted the attention of users online who are talking more about the HC’s observations than the case itself. Many have shown their disbelief over the moral policing that the court indulged in. Here are some reactions:
The couple got married in 2009 and the husband first sought a divorce by appealing in a family court in 2018. This plea was also rejected. At the time, the main claimed his wife assaulted him, a claim the wife had refused. The man’s mother, too, has stood by the wife and is cited as a witness who “still wants to see them live together”
