Kerala Advocate Faces Flak for Communal Remarks on Dancing Medicos

Following this video, a man from Kerala, Krishna Raj, who is reportedly an advocate put up a post on Facebook sharing his thoughts about the duo. Translated roughly from Malayalam, here is what the post said: "Janaki and Naveen. The dance by two medical students in Thrissur Medical College is going viral. Janaki M Omkumar and Naveen K Razak are the two students. I smell something wrong here. Janaki’s parents should be careful. And if they are careful, they won’t have to be sorry later, as Nimisha’s mother has proven. Let’s pray for Janaki’s father Omkumar and his wife."

Krishna Raj here is indicating that Naveen being a Muslim can cause trouble for Janaki and her family and that Janaki's parents should beware of him. By talking about Nimisha, he is referring to the case of a woman who converted to Islam and left India to go to Afghanistan. She was later brought back to the country after her mother filed a writ petition in the Kerala High Court.