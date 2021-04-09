Kerala Advocate Faces Flak for Communal Remarks on Dancing Medicos

Janaki Omkumar and Naveen Razak receive support from the IMA- Medical Students' Network, Kerala.
Recently, the video of two medical college students from Thrissur, Kerala, went viral on Instagram. In the video, Naveek K Razak and Janaki M Omkar are seen dancing to Boney M's famous Rasputin. The video was shared by many people online and received an overwhelming response praising the duo. Watch the video here:
Following this video, a man from Kerala, Krishna Raj, who is reportedly an advocate put up a post on Facebook sharing his thoughts about the duo. Translated roughly from Malayalam, here is what the post said: "Janaki and Naveen. The dance by two medical students in Thrissur Medical College is going viral. Janaki M Omkumar and Naveen K Razak are the two students. I smell something wrong here. Janaki’s parents should be careful. And if they are careful, they won’t have to be sorry later, as Nimisha’s mother has proven. Let’s pray for Janaki’s father Omkumar and his wife."
Krishna Raj here is indicating that Naveen being a Muslim can cause trouble for Janaki and her family and that Janaki's parents should beware of him. By talking about Nimisha, he is referring to the case of a woman who converted to Islam and left India to go to Afghanistan. She was later brought back to the country after her mother filed a writ petition in the Kerala High Court.
Krishna Raj's remarks have not been received well by many people who have accused him of encouraging communal distress. In a post of solidarity with Janaki and Naveen, the IMA- Medical Students' Network, Kerala said on Facebook, "It was recently that the dance video prepared by Janaki and Naveen, students of Thrissur Medical College, went viral all over the country. Some of the negative comments below the video clapped by millions of people cannot be contained or allowed."
The post also said, "The communal remarks and posts that came out around the video are disgusting and concerned. Medical college campuses are a place where all the religious, caste, gender differences created by man become completely irrelevant." Check out the full post here:
In an interview with Asianet, Naveen said, "We are the new generation. We are not bothered by this," when he was questioned about his thoughts on the matter. Janaki, who was also in the interview, added that her family did not even deem the comments worthy of a response, and that they were unbothered by such remarks.
(With inputs from The News Minute).
