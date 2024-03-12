10 Best Memes to Come Out of Kate Middleton's Royal Photoshop Fail

Kate Middleton's manipulated Mother's Day photo was tampered with.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @kate_middleton_royal)
Kate Middleton's latest photo has taken the internet by storm. After her abdominal surgery and extended recovery earlier this year, rumours and conspiracies were at an all-time high. They heightened on March 11 when Kensington Palace released the photo of the princess with her three children, marking her return to the public eye.
The photo showed clear signs of tampering while the princess later apologised and said she had “experimented with editing” as many amateur photographers do, the internet did seem convinced. Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted a slew of inconsistencies in the image and came up with their own theories.
One user named Ruby shared the Vogue photo and the recent photo side by side. She noted, “my analysis of the kate middleton photo saga is that they took her face from the vogue cover she did years ago and edited it in,” Ruby wrote. The post on X was viewed more than three million times in a few hours.
Most reactions to Ruby's theory seemed to underline that the photo was similar because it was the same person and that there was no reason to be alarmed. One user said, "It's nothing alike." While another wrote, "This is 'spot on' cause it's the same woman's face."
But despite the conspiracies, there were some hilarious reactions to the theories regarding her edited photo.
One used wrote, "This is more believable than Kate Middleton. " The tweet was alongside a photo of a dog at the Oscars.
Here are some other hilarious memes that have been circulating on the internet:
