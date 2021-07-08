J&K Woman Launches Area's First Homegrown Detergent Brand

Zarka employs 12 people right now, out of which two are women. She is believed to be the first person to launch the area's first local detergent brand.

Speaking about her initiative, her husband, Syed Tanzeel said, "It was her dream project. She told me she wanted to do something, then she decided to open a unit of detergent. The brand has become famous in Kashmir valley as people prefer to use local brands."

Zarka says that her aim is to set up a large factory and help people buy detergent at affordable rates.

