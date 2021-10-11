'Irresponsible, Triggering': K'taka Health Min's View on 'Modern Women' Slammed

In what is being termed 'triggering' and 'irresponsible' on social media, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday, 10 October, claimed that modern Indian women 'want to stay single, and are unwilling to have children.'

Sudhakar spoke the jarring sentences at the 25th convocation of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, on a day which is also observed as the World Mental Health Day.