'Irresponsible, Triggering': K'taka Health Min's View on 'Modern Women' Slammed

In what is being termed 'triggering' and 'irresponsible' on social media, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday, 10 October, claimed that modern Indian women 'want to stay single, and are unwilling to have children.'
Sudhakar spoke the jarring sentences at the 25th convocation of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, on a day which is also observed as the World Mental Health Day.
Sudhakar's insinuation that a woman's primary role in society was to be a wife and a mother faced backlash on social media – with many calling the health minister out for his sweeping statement.
"Every woman is not like this but some educated women who are working, especially in IT fields... It is happening because of western influence and micro families. In India, we still have faith in family unlike countries such as USA and UK," Ravi told news agency ANI.
The health minister has not yet clarified why these comments found place in a speech on handling stress.
People on Twitter pointed that his statement was a reflection of how women's agency and bodily autonomy is barely respected – especially noting that there has been no 'paradigm shift' that he claims.
Criticising his remarks, Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy said that Sudhakar's statement was also a veiled attack on women who were unable to bear children and the mental health issues they face due to it.
“Talking about women specifically. I think it is a very misogynistic point of view. From a person who has no idea what modern women go through every single day. Pigeonholing a woman’s fertility and being able to bear kids...I think it is just very embarrassing coming from a supposedly young person, doctor and health minister,” Reddy told Hindustan Times.
“Health minister of Karnataka K Sudhakar’s statements on women are appalling. His patriarchal statements, expecting women to merely perform the role of a mother, bearer of children, and wife, are highly condemnable. As women, we are constantly policed about our choices about our own bodies, whether we wish not to have children or get married. Women exist beyond child-bearing,” Nirmala M, State secretary, All India Progressive Women’s Association, told the media.
