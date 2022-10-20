Karan Kundra Called Out for Romancing 12-Year-Old Actor in Instagram Reel

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Karan Kundra Called Out for Romancing 12-Year-Old Actor in Instagram Reel

Riva Arora is 12 years old and is known for her role in Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri'.
Karan Kundra and Riva Arora.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karan Kundra and Riva Arora.</p></div>

Karan Kundra recently featured in a music video titled ‘Akhiyan’ sung by Shekhar Khanijo. The video also features Erica Fernandes, and users online have been recreating it with Karan Kundra. 

Kundra’s recreation with 12-year-old Riva Arora has been drawing flak online. Users have slammed him for featuring with a child, and how she is unnecessarily sexualised at a very young age.

Riva Arora is an actor who is famous for her role as Vicky Kaushal’s niece in Uri. Many users were shocked to see her transformation, and others spoke about how any implication that Kundra and she are together is disgusting because of their age gap. 

Riva Arora in Uri.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

