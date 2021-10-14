Jharkhand Woman Starts Home Bank, Helps 2,500 Women Open Accounts

Since 2017, Sonamani has been persuading the women she knows to start saving and open a bank account, according to IndiaTimes. She advised the women to make deposits, even if they are as less as that of Rs 10, but made sure they knew the importance of having a bank account.

This set the ball rolling, and soon enough, more and more women got the hang of operating their account and managing their savings. Today, Sonamani handles the bank accounts of ov3er 2,500 women. She has been dubbed the "Bank Didi" of her village, and has helped uplift the lives of many women who were abused and deprived of basic resources in their own houses.

None of this came easy to Sonamani. She had to learn how to operate a computer in order to manage so many bank accounts, and doing all this from home was not easy. But today, she runs her bank like a well-oiled machine, and her home is often frequented by different women who make deposits and withdraw their own money.

What started as a Rs 10 deposit bank, now transacts almost Rs 30 lakh each month. It is clear that Sonamani is doing wonders when it comes to helping the women in her village become independent and efficiently manage their money.

(With inputs from IndiaTimes).