Internet Showers Praise On Sunidhi Chauhan Grooving To Hit Song 'Emiliana'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
On Thursday, Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan took the internet by storm by participating in a viral trend. The Sheila Ki Jawaani singer took to her official Instagram account to share a video of herself and choreographer Sherlyn Fernandes dancing to the hit song Emiliana.
The upbeat dance reel was accompanied by the caption, "Here’s Mangal (Tuesday) ka Dangal for you". Take a look:
Since the time of uploading i.e., 9 August, the Instagram reel has garnered 525K views and over 60K likes. Netizens have also left a flurry of encouraging and supportive comments under the groovy dance cover.
Reacting to the viral clip, an Instagram user commented, "My favourite! Slaying as always! ❤️"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)