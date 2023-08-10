Internet Showers Praise On Sunidhi Chauhan Grooving To Hit Song 'Emiliana'

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Internet Showers Praise On Sunidhi Chauhan Grooving To Hit Song 'Emiliana'

Reacting to the singer's viral dance cover, an Instagram user commented, "My favourite! Slaying as always!"
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

On Thursday, Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan took the internet by storm by participating in a viral trend. The Sheila Ki Jawaani singer took to her official Instagram account to share a video of herself and choreographer Sherlyn Fernandes dancing to the hit song Emiliana.

The upbeat dance reel was accompanied by the caption, "Here’s Mangal (Tuesday) ka Dangal for you". Take a look:

Since the time of uploading i.e., 9 August, the Instagram reel has garnered 525K views and over 60K likes. Netizens have also left a flurry of encouraging and supportive comments under the groovy dance cover. 

Reacting to the viral clip, an Instagram user commented, "My favourite! Slaying as always! ❤️"

