Internet Showers Praise On Sunidhi Chauhan Grooving To Hit Song 'Emiliana'

On Thursday, Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan took the internet by storm by participating in a viral trend. The Sheila Ki Jawaani singer took to her official Instagram account to share a video of herself and choreographer Sherlyn Fernandes dancing to the hit song Emiliana.

The upbeat dance reel was accompanied by the caption, "Here’s Mangal (Tuesday) ka Dangal for you". Take a look: