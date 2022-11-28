News Channel Airs Richa's Swimsuit Pics to Discuss Galwan Tweet; Called Out

India Today Is Being Called Out For Airing Richa Chadha's Swimsuit Pics
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Richa Chadha is still in hot water after responding to a top army commander's statement with "Galwan says hi." The since deleted tweet referred to the 2020 Galwan clash with Chinese military where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.
After the tweet triggered a controversy, the actor issued a public apology writing, "...it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood."
While discussing this matter, news channel India Today exhibited an unnecessary series of images of the actor in a swimsuit. Netizens were quick to point out the sheer sexism and misogyny at play, here.
Time and again, the feminist discourse has exposed myriad publications and the politics of images they use to push a certain narrative down their audience's throat. Reacting to India Today's sexist coverage, a Twitter user commented, "Nothing wrong in wearing bikini nor posting it on *your own* social media. But am questioning the choice of footage used by the India Today producers. They want to use such imagery to sensationalise. Craft the narrative of an unsanskaari naari. These channels no saints."
Check out how others reacted here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)