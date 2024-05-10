Kaafi Real | A Handy Guide for ECI & ED This Election Season

Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.
(Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra)
It's normal to hear the words 'Election Commission of India' (ECI) and 'Model Code of Conduct' (MCC) during an election cycle. That's natural considering the ECI ensures that all elections in India are free and fair. But this election season, there's been a deafening silence from the protectors of democracy. Perhaps this guide will help.
