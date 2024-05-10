Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kaafi Real | A Handy Guide for ECI & ED This Election Season

Kaafi Real | A Handy Guide for ECI & ED This Election Season

The ECI is supposed to ensure free and fair elections. Something to think about.
Aroop Mishra
Social Buzz
Published:

Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra) 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

It's normal to hear the words 'Election Commission of India' (ECI) and 'Model Code of Conduct' (MCC) during an election cycle. That's natural considering the ECI ensures that all elections in India are free and fair. But this election season, there's been a deafening silence from the protectors of democracy. Perhaps this guide will help.

Also ReadThis Election Season, the Hypocrisy Is ‘Kaafi Real'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT