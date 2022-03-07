Kindness Pays: Get a Discount at This Hyderabad Restaurant for Being Polite

According to the report from Telangana Today, a vegetarian thali at the restaurant costs rupees 165 plus taxes. But a patron will get it for rupees 150 (plus taxes) if they say, "a thali please".

Similarly, greeting the staff with "good afternoon" and placing the order with courtesy will earn extra discount. A chalkboard with the announcement has been placed outside the restaurant, informing patrons of the special offers and discounts.

There are also further discounts for elder people. The scheme is called ‘Elder The Better’. Those who come with older patrons will receive a total discount on the bill equal to the age of the oldest person in the group.