Humans of Bombay Sues 'POI' for Imitation; 'Humans of New York' Founder Reacts

Humans of Bombay (HoB), a popular social media platform founded in 2014, has filed a lawsuit against a similar online storytelling portal called 'People of India' (PoI) over copyright infringement.

HoB has reportedly alleged that PoI has copied its content, including its logo, tagline, and the format it primarily uses for its stories.

According to Business Today, HoB has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court, seeking damages as well as an injunction to prevent PoI from using its content. The Delhi High Court on 18 September, issued a notice to PoI expressing concern over allegations of significant imitation.