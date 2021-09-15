Just Mumbai Homes: Twitter Unites Over 'Seelan' on Hrithik Roshan's Wall

Hrithik Roshan's picture with mom Pinkie Roshan sparks hilarious reactions on Twitter.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Hrithik Roshan posted a heartwarming picture of a ‘lazy breakfast date’ with his mother Pinkie Roshan. However, funnily enough, the Bollywood star wasn’t the topic of discussion on social media once netizens noticed ‘seelan’ (or seepage) on Hrithik’s wall and scaffolding outside his house.
Several users pointed out how the two were staples of a Mumbai house while others said that they felt better about their own homes because of the picture. People also appreciated Hrithik's picture showcasing 'real intimacy'.
One user even celebrated the fact that they were one step closer to living the ‘celeb life’.
Here are some of the reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined