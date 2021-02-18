‘Shweta Memes’ Flood the Internet, Here’s How It All Started

Nowadays when everyone's hooked to their laptop screen, things are bound to go off once in a while. Adding to the list of major zoom goof-ups is what "Shweta" inadvertently told a zoom call with 111 people on it.

A certain participant on a college zoom call named Shweta who was apparently on a phone call divulged intense, personal details over a phone conversation with a class of 111 participants who were also on the call.

While the others continued to tell Shweta about how she was NOT on mute, Shweta continued to tell the tale embellished with gossipy details.

Maybe she confused the laptop's mute button to be the zoom mute button...? Any other guesses?