How to Tour Russia for Rs 1.3 Lakh, and Get 2 Jabs of Sputnik V

A year ago, travelling overseas would have seemed like a far-fetched dream. Then again, a year ago, even vaccines felt like a dream. But now, vaccines are a reality, and so is vaccine tourism.

A Dubai-based travel company is offering Indians a 25-day travel package from Delhi to Moscow. The trip includes giving the tourists two jabs of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and in between the two doses, the travel company has also planned a sightseeing package for the tourists. All of this at the price of 1.29 lakh!

Check out the poster of the trip here: