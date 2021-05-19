How This 16-Year-Old Captured One of the Clearest Pics of the Moon

Prathamesh Jaju, a 16-year-old boy from Pune, Maharashtra, recently became popular for capturing one of the most detailed images of the moon.

Currently pursuing astrophotography as a hobby, Jaju talks about how he achieved such a clear image of the third quarter mineral moon, and says, "I captured the image on May 3 at 1am. I captured for around 4 hrs with videos &images. It took 38-40 hrs for processing. The reason behind 50,000 pictures was to get clearest picture of moon. I stitched them together & sharpened image to see crisp details of moon," in a statement to ANI.

In his Instagram post, he talks about how he "almost killed my laptop with the processing" considering how the file was almost 186GB.

This huge data consisted of more than 50,000 images of the moon, out of which he picked the best shots and stitched them together.

Check out the images here: