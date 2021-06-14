How Ayanat, a Student-Led Initiative Is Raising Funds for COVID

Humble Beginnings

The four students first started their COVID-related work by verifying medical leads, and forwarding them to the people in need, something a majority of India's youth was doing at the time. Dubbing this initiative as their "COVID-19 Task Force Wing", founder Sahil Chopra talks about how the team used to work each day from 11 am to 6 pm distributing leads to people individually, and also sharing posters with relevant information on their social media

Sahil Chopra, one of the founders of the virtual fundraiser initiative talks about the challenges they endured along the way and says, "We received an overwhelming response for this from the people who benefitted from our leads. However, even though we might have saved 10 lives, the truth was that we had also lost 2-3 other lives. We identified the problem to be a lack of funds, and hence collaborated with the Hemkunt Foundation."