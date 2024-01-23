H&M Removes School Uniform Ad, Issues Apology; All You Need To Know

Fashion retailer H&M withdrew a controversial advertisement on 22 January after it was called out for 'sexualising' young children, as per a report by The Independent.

The advertisement, launched in Australia, featured an image of two young girls in pinafore dresses with the slogan: “Make those heads turn in H&M’s Back to School fashion.” It received immediate backlash from social media users and activists, who called the caption “highly inappropriate and insensitive.”

The fast fashion company has since issued an apology.

Here’s all you need to know about the controversy: