Here's Why YouTube Removed Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Bado Badi' Song

Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's recent hit song "Bado Badi" has been removed from YouTube due to a copyright dispute. The track, which became popular across South Asia, is a rendition of a classic song originally performed by Noor Jehan in the 1973 film "Banarasi Thug."

Despite gaining millions of views within a month of its release in April 2024, Khan's version was taken down after copyright infringement claims. The song had captured widespread attention in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The song became so viral that on every social media platform it was seen, liked and shared heavily. Even multiple memes were created and shared too.