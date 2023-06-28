Here’s Why Shashi Tharoor’s Picture With Shoaib Akhtar Went Viral

Netizens find a resemblance between Shoaib Akhtar and Shashi Tharoor
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Shashi Tharoor recently shared an image with the former Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar after running into him at the Dubai Airport. Tharoor penned a note after meeting Shoaib and expressed his fondness of the cricketer on Twitter.
While sharing the picture, Shashi Tharoor wrote, “On my way back to Delhi via Dubai, was pleasantly surprised when @shoaib100mph said hello. What a smart & engaging young man the tearaway fast bowler is!". Tharoor added, "He has plenty of fans on our side of the border: all the Indians who came up to greet me wanted selfies with him too. Had a good conversation about (inevitably) India, Pakistan & cricket,”
After Tharoor shared the image, it went viral on social media. Some of the users pointed out the uncanny similarity between the two, and couldn't stop gushing over their resemblance.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)