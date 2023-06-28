Here’s Why Shashi Tharoor’s Picture With Shoaib Akhtar Went Viral

While sharing the picture, Shashi Tharoor wrote, “On my way back to Delhi via Dubai, was pleasantly surprised when @shoaib100mph said hello. What a smart & engaging young man the tearaway fast bowler is!". Tharoor added, "He has plenty of fans on our side of the border: all the Indians who came up to greet me wanted selfies with him too. Had a good conversation about (inevitably) India, Pakistan & cricket,”