Here’s What Kareena, Neetu Kapoor, Others Wore for the Ranbir-Alia Wedding

Here's what guests wore to the Ranbir-Alia wedding.
(Image: The Quint)
If there's one thing that's being discussed as much as Ranbir and Alia's wedding, it is the outfits of the guests who are attending. While there might still be time to find out what the bride and groom wore, we know what the attendees wore for different functions, right from mehendi and haldi to the main wedding.
While Neetu Kapoor wore Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's outfits for most of the functions, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was seen wearing Manish Malhotra for some events while Karisma Kapoor dazzled in Punit Balana. Here are pictures of other guests and the outfits they wore:
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in a Manish Malhotra saree for the mehendi.
Neetu Kapoor in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the mehendi.
Karisma Kapoor in Punit Balana for the mehendi ceremony.
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra for the mehendi.
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra for the mehendi.
Soni Razdan in Manish Malhotra for the wedding.
Neetu Kapoor in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the wedding.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in an Abu Jani Sandeep Ghosla lehenga for the wedding.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in an Abu Jani Sandeep Ghosla lehenga for the wedding.
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Manish Malhotra saree for the wedding.
Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar in Manish Malhotra for the wedding.