Here's How SRK-Kareena's 'Asoka' Birthed a Viral Makeup Trend on the Internet

Here's all you need to know about the viral 'Asoka Makeup' trend.
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
If you're a social media user, you must have come across a reel wherein content creators style themselves in Indian bridal makeup and outfits, lip-syncing to the song 'San Sanana' from Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 2001 film Asoka.
Within a few days' time, the '#asokamakeup' trend has spread from Russia to the US, amassing over millions of views and likes on Instagram and TikTok.
How did the trend go viral? And what is it about? Here's all you need to know:
The Bollywood film Asoka is a fictional story based on the ancient Mauryan emperor Ashoka, who ruled in the Indian subcontinent during the third century BCE.
The film's costume design takes inspiration from what's supposed to be the ancient Indian style of dressing and makeup. Kareena, who plays the female lead in the period drama, is seen sporting bold eye makeup, with several geometric patterns drawn on her skin and face.
The actor's eye-catching look inspired several content creators and social media influencers to recreate the look.
An influencer re-creates Kareena's ancient look from Asoka.
However, the viral trend featuring an Indian bridal look gained more popularity on TikTok. South Asian creators took the Asoka trend to the next level, recreating both modern bridal looks and traditional ones.
From outfit creation to dramatic makeup, transitions, and lip-syncing, creators are dedicating hours to producing these videos, showcasing the beauty and elegance of Indian bridal makeup.
Have a look at one such video here:
Reacting to the trend, social media users shared how they wanted to see more content replicating the original Asoka look. "I just want one person to do that Asoka transition trend with the actual makeup Kareena had in the film and not Asian bridal because, as impressive as it is, what is the correlation?” a user wrote on X.
Some users also pointed out how the trend is their 'first' exposure to Bollywood Hindi music.
Indian bridal attire and makeup are distinct from conventional Western style. It is an essential part of the wedding process, which enhances the bride's beauty through vibrant hues and intricate designs that reflect her cultural heritage and personal stories.
Key elements of Indian bridal makeup include complex contouring, elaborate eye makeup, bold lip colours, and heavy jewellery and accessories.
A flawless base with a radiant finish is the canvas for Indian bridal looks, enhancing facial structure and creating a dramatic yet elegant appearance.
Eyeshadows in gold, bronze, or jewel tones complement traditional attire and jewellery, while intricate designs made with a "bindi" or "eyeliner" add a traditional touch.
Lip colours range from bold reds to deep maroons, chosen for their visual impact and symbolic meanings, such as prosperity and marital bliss.
