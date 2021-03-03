Here’s How the Amazon Logo Change Left Twitter in Splits 

Following Myntra’s footsteps, the e-commerce company Amazon has altered the company logo. Though this time it was because people were comparing the logo to Adolf Hitler’s moustache.

The older shopping cart logo was changed by the company in January. They made it into a cardboard box with a blue strip, symbolising the box to be packaged by Amazon.

Many people took to social media to compare the logo to Adolf Hitler’s moustache, leading to it being changed immediately. The strip was redesigned to look like a folded piece of tape.