Here are Six Mallu Characters That’ll Make Your Onam Special

Ganga (pronounced ‘Genga’) hails from Mayyazhi Village, which is a pristine village by the Mahe river. It is surrounded by Kerala, but soaked in French tradition, thanks to the influence of the French, who decided to leave only in 1954 (13 June) which was when they realised that their traditional fish stew, bouillabaisse, was inferior to that of Mayyazhi’s, which was doused in copious amounts of coconut milk. It was a reluctant farewell, and so Mayyazhi remains a Union Territory.

Ganga loves to watch Parasparam and Chandanamazha and never missed a single episode of Sthreedhanam.

Though there is no power-cut in the village, Ganga sometimes switches off the TV. She talks to Karumbi Amma, a toothless old lady, who loves to sit by the river, sniff snuff and talk about one of her many French lovers.

Today she has prepared the Sadhya and is now eagerly waiting for her husband Kumaranto return from the Gelf.