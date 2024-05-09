7 Questions We Wanted to Ask the Makers of 'Heeramandi'

The poster for 'Heeramandi' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Everyone has things to say about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi – from opinions about the casting to marveling at the extravagance. But we have some questions for the makers.
1. Tajdar’s character was introduced so seriously as someone who absolutely despises everything about Heeramandi. Then when he finds out that the woman he loves was born there, it makes sense for his character to be angry (and kind of annoying) but it takes him 5 seconds to have a complete change of heart?
2. Speaking of Tajdar, why does he just leave all this evidence of being involved in the freedom struggle in his study? In a place, by the way, where Britishers just come and go for parties!
3. Alamzeb and Bibbojaan had a great, adorable relationship didn't they? Then why, pray tell, did she not warn Alam when Ustaad ji was telling Mallikajaan where she is? Bibbo was right there!
4. But Bibbojaan had bigger problems. Can we talk about Cartwright's absolutely misplaced priorities? When an execution has been scheduled, you'd think the man responsible for most of the chaos would be there?
5. I hope Mallikajaan never teams up with my family. She convinced all the women in Heeramandi to join the match for freedom at a speed that my family would love to employ when they want to convince me to attend a family function.
6. Can we talk about how Saima and Alamzeb were ready to ruin their lives for each other but then never tried to get news of each other again?
7. Speaking of Saima, how did Iqbal have zero to no reaction to Mallikajaan's betrayal? I dealt with more flak for stealing my cousin's balloon.
