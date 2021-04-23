Haryana Thief Returns Stolen Vaccines With Apology Note

In a rare incident, a man from Jind, Haryana, who stole over 1700 of the COVID19 vaccine from the Civil Hospital on Thursday had a change of heart.

Apparently, the man did not realize that the vials he stole contained the vaccine. As soon as he found out, he returned all of them to a nearby tea stall with a note that read, "Sorry, didn't know this was the coronavirus vaccine", written in Hindi

Officials have said that the doses contained 1270 doses of Covishield and 440 doses of Covaxin. The theft was first reported on Thursday morning when a sanitation worker found that the locks of the storeroom where the vaccine was kept were broken.

He returned the stolen items to a nearby tea shop opposite Civil Lines police station and the tea shop owner then informed the police.

The SHO of Civil Lines Police Station, Rajendar Singh, said that nothing else was stolen and they had filed a complaint over this theft and are hoping to track down the thief soon.

(With inputs from NDTV)