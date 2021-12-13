Twitter Reacts to Miss Universe 2021 With Applause, and Of Course, Memes

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Harnaaz Sandhu brought home the Miss Universe crown at the pageant held in Israel this year, and Indians couldn't be more proud. She has been crowned Miss Universe 21 years after Lara Dutta who won the pageant in 2000.
Users took to Twitter to congratulate the 21-year-old, and some even made lighthearted jokes about her possible career in Bollywood. Check them out here:
Sandhu was crowned by Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico. The video of her winning answer is also going viral on Twitter where asks the youth to believe in themselves and that she was on this platform only because she believed in herself. Check it out here:
