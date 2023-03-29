“Happy Birthday Ramadan Mubarak”; Funny Goof-Up by a Bakery Cracks Netizens Up

A bakery hilariously mistook 'Ramadan Mubarak' as someone's name
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A picture of a cake is going viral on the internet, because of a hilarious mistake by the bakery - leaving netizens in splits.
Apparently, an influencer ordered a cake to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and asked the bakery to write the words, "Ramadan Mubarak" on the cake.
However, instead of just writing the words that were requested, the bakery added "Happy Birthday" as well, assuming that it was a birthday celebration for someone named Ramadan Mubarak.
As soon as the video hit the internet, netizens were amused by the bakery's mistake. While some people shared a good laugh, others thought that it was an honest mistake - noting that some people are actually named Ramadan Mubarak.
One user wrote, "But the real question is how do you not know what Ramadan is"
Another user wrote, "I personally know a guy from school that's named Ramadan Mubarak"
Here are more reactions:
