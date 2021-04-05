What's the Grandparents Trend and Why Is Twitter Raging Over It?

The Grandparents trend on Twitter
Image: Instagram/@eman_suleman, Twitter
The grandparents trend is currently in full swing on Twitter, where people post random pictures of celebrities and make jokes about how they are their grandparents. The trend picked up when Eman Suleman, a Pakistani model posted pictures of herself in a retro look with the caption "Isko koi Puranay Pakistan mein utha kar phaink day, please." which loosely translated to, "Someone please throw her away in old Pakistan".
One user on Twitter took it rather seriously, and posted a picture of Suleman as their grandmother.
Twitter Screengrab
While this was a joke, most people were fooled by it and thought that she was the user's actual grandmother. This triggered a series of jokes where people did the same thing with other celebrities and called them their grandmothers/grandfathers. Here are some of the posts from that trend:
Twitter Screengrab
Twitter Screengrab
Twitter Screengrab
Twitter Screengrab
Twitter Screengrab
Twitter Screengrab
Twitter Screengrab
Twitter Screengrab
The start of the trend was random to say the least, but we are loving the results!
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 05 Apr 2021,04:58 PM IST