German Officials Learn to Play Cricket From Indian Colleagues; Share Video

German officials play cricket with Indian colleagues in the Consulate
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
India's obsession with cricket is well-known, and we make sure to not lose any chances of displaying our cricket craze to the world! What's more is that we love sharing our love for cricket with everyone.
In a recent video shared by a German Consul for Kerala and Karnataka in Bengaluru, German officials can be seen playing cricket with their Indian counterparts.
Achim Burkart, the Consul, posted the video along with a caption, "During lunch break, my Indian colleagues try to teach my German colleagues how to play cricket. Happy to report that the consulate is still intact,'
In the clip, Indian colleagues can be seen bowling to a German man, who is seen batting left-handed.
Desis rather enjoyed the video and dropped some funny comments on the post. Read here:
