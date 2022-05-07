Mike Hagerty, Known For His Role in 'Friends', Passes Away; Fans Devastated

Actor Mike Hagerty known for playing Mr. Treeger in Friends passes away at 67.
(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)
Mike Hagerty, the veteran actor best known for his role as Mr. Treeger in the iconic show Friends has passed away at 67. He also gave some notable performances in shows like Seinfield, Brooklyn 99 and Somebody Somewhere. The cause of the death is still unknown.
Mike's co-star Bridget Everton from the show Somebody Somewhere shared his pictures on Instagram and captioned them as, “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life".
She shared another post with a heartfelt note that said, "I loved Mike the instant I met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed."
Many celebrities and fans have since paid their tributes to the late actor. Read some of the comments here:
