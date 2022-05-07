Mike Hagerty, Known For His Role in 'Friends', Passes Away; Fans Devastated

Mike's co-star Bridget Everton from the show Somebody Somewhere shared his pictures on Instagram and captioned them as, “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life".

She shared another post with a heartfelt note that said, "I loved Mike the instant I met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed."