Twitter Amused as ‘IIT-IIM Shaadi’ Founder Isn’t From Either of Those Institutes

Some users went a step ahead and did a little bit of research on Gupta, and what they found was nothing short of hilarious. As it turns out, Gupta isn't an alumnus of either IIT or IIM, having instead done his business studies at SP Jain School of Global Management.

Netizens found this detail ironical, and even though SP Jain is a prestigious business school, it didn't stop the jokes on Twitter. Check out some of them here: