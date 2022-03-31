Twitter Amused as ‘IIT-IIM Shaadi’ Founder Isn’t From Either of Those Institutes

IIT-IIM Shaadi is a matrimonial site for people from premium educational institutes in India.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
IIT-IIM Shaadi, a matrimonial website exclusively for aluumni of premium Indian institutions is gaining flak on social media. The fact that the project is helmed by Karan Johar does not help the trolling. Many users have spoken about how the site is classist and criticized its founder, Taksh Gupta.
Some users went a step ahead and did a little bit of research on Gupta, and what they found was nothing short of hilarious. As it turns out, Gupta isn't an alumnus of either IIT or IIM, having instead done his business studies at SP Jain School of Global Management.
Netizens found this detail ironical, and even though SP Jain is a prestigious business school, it didn't stop the jokes on Twitter. Check out some of them here:
