Five Inspirational Dialogues From ‘Shershaah’ That Celebrate The Fauji Life

Shershaah narrates the life and story of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra with Sidharth Malhotra as the lead. The movie encapsulates Captain Batra’s unflinching courage and valour while weaving in an odd punch of humour despite the extreme dangers of war.

If there was a Ted Talk today on Captain Vikram Batra, the following dialogues from the movie will, be re-told to inspire another generation of brave hearts: