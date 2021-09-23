This Father Made Notes on How to Use the Uber App, and They’re Adorable

A father's notes on how to use the Uber app.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Rahulrmv)
We've all seen our parents struggle with technology, and while it might be hard for them, some parents have found a way out. They've become independent even if it is by creating cheat sheets. That's exactly what this one father did-- to use the Uber app better, he actually noted down all the steps right from opening the app to booking the cab, and his notes are adorable!
Shared on Twitter by his son, a picture of these notes has gone viral on the platform. Detailed steps as "Uber app, click it>Set pickup location>To write destination>Request pickup>Then our ride will be booked" are included in the breakdown.
Check out the picture here:
A lot of users found this very useful and also praised the father for making his own way in terms of using the app. The official handle of Uber India has also responded to the tweet by saying, "No harm in a cheat sheet!"
Here are some other reactions:
What a useful and wholesome way to get work done!
