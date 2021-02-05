Farmers' Protest: Jazzy B Calls Out Celebrities Backing Govt

Following pop star Rihanna's tweet questioning the internet shutdown in parts of Delhi amid the ongoing farmers' protests, a number of Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities took to Twitter to post almost identical messages backing the government's stand on the new farm laws.
On the other hand, actors Swara Bhasker, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Indian-Canadian playback singer and songwriter Jazzy B have been lending their support to the protests.
Jazzy B has taken to Twitter to call out the celebrities posting in favour of the government.
Not just Rihanna, Kamala Harris' niece and lawyer Meena Harris, activist Greta Thunberg and a host of other popular personalities have been directing their attention towards the farmers' protests.
After their respective tweets, several Indian celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Virat Kolhi and Sachin Tendulkar, expressed support for the government's stand on the protests and called for an "amicable resolution" to the protests through coordinated tweets with the same hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.
Published: 05 Feb 2021,06:57 PM IST