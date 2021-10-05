Desi Fan Finds Painting Similar to Majnu Bhai’s From ‘Welcome’, Twitter Amused

If you are a Bollywood fan, you're well aware of Welcome, the classic comedy that most people have seen more than once. Starring Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, and others, it has given us iconic characters and memes too!

One of the most iconic among them is Anil Kapoor's character Majnu Bhai! Remember him? The gangster who's tough on the outside and soft on the inside, and a total goofball when it comes to women. He's also an artist, and thanks to this plot, it gave us one of the most epic things; this brilliant piece of art: