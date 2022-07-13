'Succession' to 'Squid Game': Top 10 Shows Nominated for Emmy Awards 2022

With HBO's Succession having a great day after bagging 25 nods, including the nomination for the outstanding drama, writing, and 2 nominations for lead actors. Apple TV's comedy series Ted Lasso tied with HBO's limited series, The White Lotus has earned 20 nods each. This is followed by the comedy and drama shows Hacks and Only Murders In the Building with 17 nominations each.

The Netflix series Squid Game created history for being the first ever non-English language series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. It has earned 14 nominations.