Dolce & Gabanna Is Selling Monkey Caps For ₹32,000 And Desi Twitter Is Losing It
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
In news of what netizens are hilariously enraged by, Italian luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabanna is making headlines for selling monkey caps for a whopping ₹32,000.
Take a look at the now-viral screenshot, where a "Khaki Ski Mask Cap" is being sold at a price that has infuriated netizens - especially Bengali Twitter users. Don't forget to notice how it's even on sale! Making the original price...a staggering ₹40,000.
Social media is abuzz with memes, jokes and reactions to this amusing daylight robbery. While one Twitter user shared the screenshot with, "As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated", another exclaimed, "Ski cap, my foot! This is monkey Tupi for Rs 32000 almost."
Check out more hilarious responses here:
