Dolce & Gabanna Is Selling Monkey Caps For ₹32,000 And Desi Twitter Is Losing It

In news of what netizens are hilariously enraged by, Italian luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabanna is making headlines for selling monkey caps for a whopping ₹32,000.

Take a look at the now-viral screenshot, where a "Khaki Ski Mask Cap" is being sold at a price that has infuriated netizens - especially Bengali Twitter users. Don't forget to notice how it's even on sale! Making the original price...a staggering ₹40,000.