Disappointed Pakistani Fan Finally Smiles, and Even Indian Twitter Is Happy

Disappointed Pakistani man from famous meme finally smiles after country's win against India.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In a historic day for Pakistan yesterday, the T20 men's team won against India in a 10-wicket victory, breaking a streak of losses that has been on for many years. Before this, Pakistan had never won a T20 World Cup match against India.
As emotions were high throughout the game, one particular fan finally got their redemption as Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam led the team to victory. Remember Sarim Akhtar, the disappointed Pakistani fan from the 2019 World Cup? He made a comeback this time too, but with a selfie where he was smiling from ear to ear celebrating his team's win.
Users on Twitter, including Indians, showed their happiness for the man and how this smile was long due. Check out some reactions here:
