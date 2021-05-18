Deranged, Vile: Twitter on Israel's Post Following Gaza Air Strike

Israel launched several military operations against Palestine in a conflict that has grappled the region for over two weeks now. The latest military operation by Israel was to launch a series of air strikes at the Gaza strip, where, according to officials, 42 people, including 16 women and 10 children, have died.

Israel has received criticism for unleashing such heavy air strikes in civilian areas. According to Israel, they too, have lost civilian lives following the rocket attacks by militants from Gaza. They also posted a series of 12 tweets on their Twitter account that contained more than a thousand rocket emojis. They said that each rocket represented the total amount of rockets shot at Israeli civilians.

The tweet also reads, "Just to give you all some perspective, these are the total amount of rockets shot at Israeli civilians. Each one of these rockets is meant to kill. #IsraelUnderAttack," followed by, "Make no mistake. Every rocket has an address. What would you do if that address was yours?"

However, Israel has received major backlash following this. Their tweet has been called insensitive and users on Twitter are holding them accountable for all the Palestinian deaths they are responsible for.

Check out their full tweet here: