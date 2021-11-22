Dead Man Kept Inside Morgue Freezer in UP Found Alive Next Day

An emergency medical officer had declared him dead after finding no signs of life. He was transported to the morgue and kept there for six hours until his family arrived.

"When a police team and his family came over to initiate the paperwork for the autopsy, he was found alive," said the hospital's medical superintendent.

An investigation is underway to determine how the authorities made this mistake. Meanwhile, Srikesh's treatment is underway as he remains in a coma.

(With inputs from NDTV).