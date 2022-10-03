Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘No Way’: This Viral Dabeli Fondue Is Twitter’s New Nightmare

Would you try this?
Viral dabeli fondue.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

If you’re a street food fan, it might not be easy looking at the absolutely bizarre food combinations that are coming up nowadays. And if you’re a dabeli lover, this will hurt slightly more. A new ‘Dabeli fondue’ has surfaced on Twitter in a post that has gone viral.

The user has shared the picture of bread being served along with dabeli gravy instead of cheese, and Twitter is losing it. The photo was presumably shared on Instagram, where the user saw it and posted it on Twitter.

The user wrote, “Switzerland: Neutrality is a core element of our foreign policy - we haven't been at war with another country since 1815

India: Let us test your commitment to that principle”

While most users were horrified, others expressed their wish to try this dish. Here are some reactions.

