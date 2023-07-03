Couple’s Recreation of ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’ in Mumbai Rains Enchants Internet

Picture this: Mumbai, embraced by the enchanting monsoon, its streets glistening with raindrops, and the restless sea at its best. Sounds dreamy, doesn't it?

While Bollywood has managed to capture the beauty of Mumbai monsoons in the most spectacular way, this real-life couple's recreation of 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan', from the movie Manzil, amidst Mumbai rains has been winning hearts on the internet.