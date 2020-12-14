Couple Delivers Food To Guests' Doorstep For Virtual Wedding

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to innovate. After all, life must go on. When it comes to weddings, plenty of people have opted for virtual weddings so as to ensure that social distancing and hygeine is maintained and no one is put at risk.
But everyone knows that a big part of weddings is the food and virtual weddings simply can't keep up when it comes to that. Turns out, some people have found a way to keep the essence of a 'big fat Indian wedding' even in the times of COVID.
Twitter user Shivani recently shared the wedding invite of a couple. Apart from an invitation to the virtual wedding, the invite asks the guests to receive the food that will be delivered at their doorstep.
Take a look:
The invite reads, "We request you to honor us by accepting the kalyana sappadu that we will deliver to your home on 10th December 2020."
The user also shared a photo of the food basket being delivered.
Here's how social media users reacted:
Published: 14 Dec 2020,01:37 PM IST