China Says Wuhan Lab Worthy of Nobel Prize for COVID-19 Research

Since COVID-19 has originated from Wuhan, users have been skeptical of the Ministry's views. Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan said, "It sounds crazy that China asked for Nobel Prize nomination for Wuhan Lab. When more and more evidence coming out, people are realising that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in Wuhan, and the labs involved in the gain-of-function modification of the virus. However, the nomination clearly shows China’s perspective to the world, which is opposite but perfectly fits CCP’s logics," in a statement to News18.