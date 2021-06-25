China Says Wuhan Lab Worthy of Nobel Prize for COVID-19 Research

China's demand for Nobel Prize for COVID-19 research is unusual for netizens.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) deserves to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in Medicine because of its research for COVID-19.
Last week, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) nominated WIV for the Outstanding Science and Technology Achievement Prize. Shi Zhengli, dubbed as China's "bat-woman" and Yuan Zhiming, director of the WIV’s Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, were given special mentions.
Since COVID-19 has originated from Wuhan, users have been skeptical of the Ministry's views. Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan said, "It sounds crazy that China asked for Nobel Prize nomination for Wuhan Lab. When more and more evidence coming out, people are realising that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in Wuhan, and the labs involved in the gain-of-function modification of the virus. However, the nomination clearly shows China’s perspective to the world, which is opposite but perfectly fits CCP’s logics," in a statement to News18.
She also added, "Asking for nomination not only shows CCP regime’s ambitions to the world, but also proves how inhuman the communist ideology and dictatorship is. Moreover, it tells you clearly that the COVID-19 is NOT caused by a lab accident, but purposely released to destroy the rival countries by Chinese government."
Users on the internet agreed with Dr Yan, and found it unusual that the laboratory was considered for nomination. Here is how user reacted:
(With inputs from News18).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined