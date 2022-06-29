Employee Quits After Company Credits Almost 300 Months’ Salary by Mistake

This incident took place in the HR department of a company called Cial, that deals in the production of cecinas (a type of dehydrated meat). The company also has some renowned Chilean food brands among their clientele such as San Jorge, La Preferida and Winter.

It is believed that when the employee first spotted the error, he tried to report it on 30 May. He was instructed by the company to create a voucher in Cial's name by visiting the bank.

However, he had a change of heart sometime during this process and decided to quit altogether! He has since been missing and has vanished with the money.

Ever since then, he has been avoiding the company's calls and has also given reasons such as oversleeping for not being available to talk. The company has had next to no communication with him ever since he quit on 2 June.