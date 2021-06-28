Artist Designs Auto With Syringes To Create Vaccine Awareness

Goutham, a Chennai-based artist, designed the auto using old bottles and pipes.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Representational image. Chennai artist designs auto with syringes to create vaccine awareness.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Unsplash)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image. Chennai artist designs auto with syringes to create vaccine awareness.</p></div>

India has started a mass-vaccination drive, and the one obstruction in its way is the hesitancy of the common citizens. A lot of people have developed misconceptions about the vaccine and its side-effects, and have refused to take the life-saving shot.

To tackle this fear of vaccines, Chennai-based artist Goutham has designed an auto-rickshaw with syringes all over it to let people know that it is completely safe to take the shot. Made from waste pipes and old plastic bottles, the auto-rickshaw is light blue in colour and looks completely different from a regular one. Goutham has previously also created COVID weapons and COVID helmets for a similar cause.

Goutham said, "Many people have vaccine fear. This will make them understand that vaccine is important. The result of this drive is positive," in a statement to ANI.

Also ReadJamshedpur Girl Sells Dozen Mangoes for 1.2 Lakh, Buys Smartphone

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT