Bride Stages Dharna Outside Groom’s House After He Fails to Show Up at Wedding

Dimple and Sumeet had already eloped in September 2020 against the wishes of their families and had decided to have a proper Hindu wedding on 22 November 2021. Dimple and her family reached the venue on time, but there was no sign of Sumeet or his family. Heartbroken and full of anguish, Dimple decided to take a dharna outside Sumeet's house as a way of showing him how inconsiderate he was.

Dimple's mother, enraged about the incident said, "Is my daughter a product to be used and thrown for this family or what?" in a statement to India Today.

She even accused local police authorities for taking bribes from Sumeet's family and not taking required action against them. Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra, however, defended the matter and said that the issue was sub-judice and the police could not interfere in it much. A decision would have to be taken by the court, he added.

(With inputs from India Today).