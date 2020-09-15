Bollywood Voices Support Jaya Bachchan’s Parliament Speech

Jaya Bachchan asked the government to support and protect the entertainment industry. Quint NEON Jaya Bachchan is being applauded on Twitter. | (Photo Courtesy: YouTube) Social Buzz Jaya Bachchan asked the government to support and protect the entertainment industry.

On 15 September, a video of Jaya Bachchan demanding support for the entertainment industry went viral. In the video, Bachchan can be seen speaking in front of the parliament. Jaya Bachchan's speech, which actively calls upon the government to extend its support and protection to the entertainment industry, has been lauded by many Bollywood celebrities. While sharing the video, Anubhav Sinha wrote, "जया जी को सादर प्रणाम भेजता हूँ। जिनको पता नहीं वो देख लें। रीढ़ की हड्डी ऐसी दिखती है। ( I send my best regards to Jaya Ji. See those who don't know. This is how the spine looks.)"

Sonam Kapoor also retweeted the video with the caption, "I want to be her when I grow up."

The Richa Chadha tweeted, "Mrs. Jaya Bachchan started her career with legend Satyajit Ray and then went on to redefine Hindi cinema. Watch this to see the face of fearlessness. The 'agents' and khurchans participating in the deliberate vilification of Bollywood will self-destruct like bhasmasurs. #respect"

"Respect. She has always stood up to be counted when it mattered. #JayaBachchan," Farhan Akhtar tweeted.

Some other Twitter users also voiced their support for Bachchan's speech.

In the speech, Jaya Bachchan says hat the government should support the entertainment industry and not let "a few people" tarnish the image of the industry. This industry brings international name and recognition also. She further adds that she felt embarassed that someone from the film industry spoke negatively about the industry in the Lok Sabha on the previous day.